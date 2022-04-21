Review: Nuanced playing elevates Montrose Trio in Chamber Music Society concert

The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach concluded its 2021-22 season with a performance from the Montrose Trio at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in West Palm Beach.

The trio consists of Jon Kimura Parker on piano, Martin Beaver on violin and Clive Greensmith on cello. Their program consisted of two major works in the piano trio repertoire, the Trio No. 1 (in B-flat, D. 898) of Franz Schubert, and the "Archduke" Trio (Piano Trio No. 6 in B-flat, Op. 97) of Ludwig van Beethoven.

Parker gave a delightful introduction to the Schubert, stressing the Austrian composer's mastery of melody.

The scalar pattern in the introduction of the Schubert trio set the mood of the concert. Greensmith, ever a gracious and energetic collaborator in the chamber music setting, injected much of the lyricism into the movement, marked Allegro moderato. The cello's mellow sound, often reedy in the higher registers, was dictated by precise bowing as Greensmith moved and breathed with the music.

His playing is reminiscent of vocal music in its song-like quality and presence. The movement continued to be compact and precise, with Parker executing beautiful scalar passages with thundering articulation on the piano.

In the second movement (Andante un poco mosso) Beaver added color and nuance, particularly in the darker moments that ascended to a slight climax. Each was full of climactic hills and demure valleys in its formal structure. The piano truly manifested its colorful relationship with the strings in this movement. Parker's modified gentle touch allowed the upper registers to ring, blending beautifully in the acoustic space.

Beaver and Greensmith hit their stride in the Scherzo, trading off staccato articulation and following a call-and-response pattern with the piano. In the Finale, a rondo, Beaver found his own song-like quality with smooth vibrato, as the ensemble reprised the original themes for a passionate conclusion.

Like the Schubert, the Beethoven trio was written in the key of B-flat major, but 16 years earlier. Composed in 1811 and dedicated to Archduke Rudolph of Austria, an important patron of Beethoven's, it was premiered in 1814 with Beethoven himself at the piano.

While the Schubert demonstrated lyricism, the Beethoven established ultimate motivic development. More scalar passages traded between the instruments in this work, as they descended and then ascended to leave the piano alone at the apex of the resolution.

Parker almost teased the audience in the Scherzo movement with every miniature crescendo building to a point, only to blast out of the texture. Suddenly each crescendo was denied with a filament-like piano motive, almost as if the composer was twiddling his fingers at the audience to remind them of who wrote the work. The focus of each movement is drawn to the piano at multiple points.

In remarks before the performance, Beaver cited the third movement (marked Andante cantabile) as his favorite. This movement contains a sonorous hymn-like texture with variations on main themes. Beaver's passionate performance paid homage to the love he has for this movement.

The trio concluded the evening to enthusiastic applause and a standing ovation.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Review: Nuanced playing elevates Montrose Trio in Chamber Music Society concert