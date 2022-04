Lightyear has a brand new trailer and fans are loving this new look at the story. Chris Evans becomes the stalwart Space Ranger in the wild Pixar project. This is the story of Buzz Lightyear in the real world before having toy lines based on him. When the idea surfaced years ago at Disney Investor Day, a lot of pundits found the concept ridiculous. Well, the fan response to the movie has been anything but. Established franchises have grabbed a foothold in cinemas as things continue to open up. You can bet there will be a long queue of people ready to check out the first big screen Buzz Lightyear adventure since Toy Story 4. More of the Space Ranger's surrounding cast get a look here. It feels like he'll have an entire cast of people to work with this time around. Check out the trailer down below.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO