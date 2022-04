NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – North Franklin Township officials say it’s time to take action. As weather patterns continue to change, they say they want to be proactive if and when severe weather rolls in or a man-made disaster should happen. On Thursday, the first of three sirens was installed in North Franklin Township, and they’re the first of their kind in Washington County. The siren is set up in the back of the volunteer fire department and will go off during a tornado or severe flood warning and for fire calls. A five-minute siren with a steady tone will go...

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 29 DAYS AGO