ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

5NEWS Daily Headlines | April 21, 2022

5newsonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreparations for Garth Brooks concert in...

www.5newsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Arkansas

According to the latest Forbes billionaire list, there are 2,688 billionaires in the world. A few of these live in Arkansas- with the familiar names of Jim and Ron Walton at the top of the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, AR
KHBS

Garth Brooks speaks with 40/29 News

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Country music legend Garth Brooks spoke with 40/29 News ahead of his show in Fayetteville, Arkansas. With nearly 80,000 people expected to attend Saturday's show, it could be one of, if not, the biggest event ever here at Razorback Stadium. "I think the reason why we...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

April 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Loud storms dropped heavy rain and small hail across Region 8 last night. Skies begin to clear but we can’t rule out a few more showers Thursday morning. It’ll be much warmer to...
JONESBORO, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
KHBS

Chances of rain and storms this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking even windier conditions for Saturday. The next chance of rain and storms could arrive late Saturday night into Sunday, possibly bringing with it some severe weather and flash flooding.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Power 95.9

7 Country Artists You Must See at Magic Springs This Summer

Magic Springs Theme and Waterpark in Hot Springs, Arkansas is getting ready to open for the 2022 season on May 7. The new season at Magic Springs promises to bring you lots of thrilling rides, food, and live entertainment including this year a mystifying magic show from world-renowned magician Maxwell Blade. Right now is the time to get your season pass so you can check out all the live entertainment and concerts for free. Each season pass comes with free parking, a free friend ticket, and a souvenir bottle for the price of one day's admission but you only have until May 31, to get this deal.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Headlines#United Way Day Of Caring
KHBS

Health expert weighs in on concert crowd at this stage of pandemic in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Garth Brooks is coming to Fayetteville Saturday, bringing more than 75,000 fans to sing along with him at Razorback Stadium. When COVID-19 numbers were high in Arkansas, medical experts advised against being around large crowds. Now, with active cases relatively low, the impact of a large crowd like the one expected at Razorback Stadium this weekend is difficult to predict.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Flood watch issued for Sunday in Fort Smith

Heavy rain is in the Sunday forecast for Fort Smith, the National Weather Service reported. The watch includes the River Valley, Fayetteville and northwest Arkansas. More than 75,000 people were expected Saturday night in Fayetteville, and travelers may want to check road conditions on their way home Sunday. There is a 60% chance for thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Sunday. Showers will continue in the afternoon with a 90% chance of rain increasing to 100% by night. The watch was issued for 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, the weather service reports. This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Flood watch issued for Sunday in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, AR
KUTV

SLC Marathon forecast: Breakdown of weather on race day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Runners will be arriving at the starting line of the Salt Lake City Marathon bright and early on Saturday, and the streets will be lined with people cheering them on. Whether you're a racer or a spectator, you'll want to dress for the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Way
KHBS

Arkansas' tornadoes that were rated EF3 and worse through history

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The EF3 tornado that hit north Fayetteville into parts of Johnson and Springdale was the most recent in a long line of violent twisters. First off, what do we mean by "EF-3?" Remember, tornadoes are rated using what we call the Enhanced Fujita scale. It starts...
KTAL

Knife festival and more this weekend in Washington, Arkansas

WASHINGTON, ARK. (KTAL/KMSS) – You can find the best blades in the Arklatex that have ties to local history. The City of Washington, Arkansas in Hempstead County will host its first-ever James Black Bowie Heritage Festival this weekend at the WPA gymnasium at the Historic Washington State Park. As...
WASHINGTON, AR
WJHL

Kingsport Miracle League opens to sunny weather

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Players couldn’t ask for better weather on the Kingsport Miracle League’s opening day. Opening at 10 a.m. at the Miracle Complex on Brickyard Drive, the league lets local children and young adults with special needs enjoy a game of baseball build team relationships that will last a lifetime. According to a […]
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy