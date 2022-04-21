Two K-9s retire from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office

K-9 Luuk and K-9 Ronin Left: K-9 Luuk. Right: K-9 Ronin. (Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said two of its four-legged crime fighters have officially retired.

“We are immensely proud and thankful for their years of service to the residents of Snohomish County. Our communities are safer due to their hard work locating and apprehending hundreds of criminals.

“Please help us honor and thank K-9 Luuk and K-9 Ronin for serving and protecting our community!” a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page said.

Here are some facts about K-9 Luuk:

Age: 10 years old.

Years of service: 7.

Breed: German shepherd.

Total # of career deployments: About 300.

Total # of captures: About 150.

Favorite toy: Tennis ball.

Favorite treat: String cheese.

Most looking forward to: Camping trips with his family

K-9 Luuk Retired K-9 Luuk. (Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

Here are some facts about K-9 Ronin:

Age: 11 years old.

Years of service: 9.

Breed: German shepherd.

Total # of career deployments: About 450.

Total # of captures: About 200.

Favorite toy: Empty water bottles.

Favorite treat: Anything his siblings are snacking on and sharing with him.

Most looking forward to: Car rides and adventures with his family.

K-9 Ronin Retired K-9 Ronin. (Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

