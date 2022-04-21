State police investigating catalytic converter thefts in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the thefts of several catalytic converters that occurred in Luzerne County.

According to a police release, at least four catalytic converters were stolen between March 22 and April 18 on Airport Road and Old Airport Road in Hazle Township.

The converters were priced between $500 and $1,200.

These thefts are continuing a rising trend of catalytic converter thefts in the area.

Police have not stated that the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.

