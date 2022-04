Click here to read the full article. PARIS — L’Oréal has launched a Circular Innovation Fund with the aim of scaling circular innovation solutions from the world over. The world’s largest beauty company is the fund’s initiator and anchor investor, contributing 50 million euros as part of its L’Oréal for the Future Sustainability program.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewL'Oréal RTW Spring 2019 The Circular Innovation Fund will be operated by Demeter and Cycle Capital, French and Canadian funds that are experts in clean tech-focused capital management. There are also strategic investor Axens, the Haltra and Claridge family...

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO