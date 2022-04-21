ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Garth Brooks speaks with ABC4 ahead of Salt Lake City concert

By Vivian Chow
 2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Ahead of his much-anticipated return to Salt Lake City, country legend Garth Brooks spoke with ABC4’s Jillian Smuckler in an exclusive interview.

After recently delivering a special message to Utah fans and expressing his love for the Beehive State, Brooks is excited to playing Rice-Eccles Stadium this summer.

Brooks is scheduled to headline the Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, June 18 in Salt Lake City. This will be the singer’s last stadium tour. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m.

In 2021, the GRAMMY-Award-winning legend sold out the Utah stadium in less than 30 minutes, the faster sellout in Ticketmaster’s history.

“You just couldn’t stay away from Utah, could you?” says Smuckler.

Chuckling, Brooks shakes his head fervently in agreement saying, “No, I couldn’t and if I’d have been smart last time, we would have done about five shows there! Everybody showed up in such great spirits. It’s so much fun.”

When asked why he chose Salt Lake City for a return concert, Brooks mentions how Salt Lake City fans have always been showing up for him, time and time again. In short, it was an absolute no-brainer.

After the shocking ticket sellout, Brooks says he stepped onstage and told the audience, “‘We owe you another show’,’ but the truth is, this is selfishly for me. I just can’t wait to come back,” he says smiling. It’s gonna be totally fun!”

For fans hoping to score tickets to this years hottest concert, Brooks has a tip — he suggests hopping into the virtual waiting room that opens starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 22.

To check out Brooks’ full tour and to purchase tickets, click here.

You can also purchase tickets by calling The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device.

