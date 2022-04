West Virginians are not strangers to headaches caused by Washington, D.C. The policies coming out of the nation’s capital are often directly at odds with our economy and our way of life. Just because Washington’s bad ideas are unsurprising, doesn’t mean they aren’t harmful. That’s exactly the case with a proposal being debated in Congress that would create a new mandate for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to automatically generate a tax return for every American taxpayer.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO