Football

Football coach strives for immersion, recruits African American players to small Minnesota community

5newsonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrence Isaac played for Ely's Vermilion...

www.5newsonline.com

WDIO-TV

UMD football host 2022 Spring game on Friday

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team held their spring game in cold conditions Friday evening. Last spring the reigning Northern Sun Intercollegiate conference champion UMD football team took a break from their annual intra-squad spring game. Before the game the team hosted a free clinic for kids from...
DULUTH, MN
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
State
Minnesota State
The Independent

Courage and kindness: The amazing story of the bond between a white coed rape survivor and the Black athlete who backed her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
FOX 21 Online

UMD Softball Debuts at #10 in NCAA Central Region Rankings

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD softball team comes in at #10 in the first NCAA Central Region rankings. The Bulldogs are currently 29-12 on the season, including 14-6 in the NSIC. UMD was schedule to host Southwest Minnesota State Saturday, but that doubleheader has been moved to Monday due to weather. Bulldogs will still host Sioux Falls Sunday for Senior Day, Alumni Day and their annual Mandy Matula Game to honor the former UMD softball player who passed away tragically back in 2014.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Ashland’s Austin Defoe Signs NLI for Concordia Moorhead Wrestling Team

ASHLAND, Wis. – This week, Ashland’s Austin Defoe has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Concordia College wrestling team. In his time as an Oredocker, Defoe finished with an overall record of 124-21. He has qualified for the state tournament twice, taking third and fifth place. He is also a three-time regional champion and received all-conference honors in all four years at Ashland.
ASHLAND, WI

