Money actually can buy you happiness — if you make enough of it annually. That's according to Matthew Killingsworth, a senior psychology fellow at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, whose research finds that people with high salaries often report higher levels of day-to-day and overall life fulfillment. That may seem unsurprising, but previous research found that the positive correlation between annual salary and everyday happiness tapered off around $75,000 per year.

