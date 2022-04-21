Ukraine Series: Working to save Ukraine

(KLST/KSAN)– Max works in State Emergency Services in Ukraine, so when the war started, he knew what was expected of him.

“My work place made an alert phone call and got all of us together so we could get ready to start assisting people,” Max said.

He said his prior training helped him more than once.

“I remember that when you are trying to find people under the rubble, you should do silent pauses and turn off all the equipment, everyone should be quiet and just listen. HE SAID Sometimes, helps to hear the people who you can’t see under the rubble.

Max said this is how he has helped rescue many people including his wife and son.

“For me, it doesn’t matter if it was my child or anyone else. It will hurt me and worry me all the same,” Max said. “When the explosions initially happened, they were able to rescue me first, but my wife was completely trapped under the rubble. I couldn’t see her at all. I saw my son, but we just couldn’t get him out without specialized, heavy equipment. So, we made this silent pause and I heard her voice, but unfortunately, I didn’t hear the voices of my friend and coworker, who we lost that day.”

Max and his family were on the 4th floor of the building. When the explosion happened, the building fell and landed on the second floor.

During this time, his son was pinned under two large chunks of debris. It was so heavy, only a crane could break him free. His son couldn’t move anything but his right hand.

“My training kicked in, and I had to apply my job knowledge for the 2nd time,” Max said. “As state emergency services, we have had a lot of first aid medical training and I knew how to prepare a victim for transport.”

Max said some of the guys hopped in a truck and headed for the crane, so he stayed behind and bandaed up his son in hopes that that the bleeding would stop. He said not once during all this time did the skies clear up.

“The shooting continued, Max said. “We didn’t know whether or not the guys made it alive. Since there was no cell reception, you just couldn’t communicate, so you just hoped that they made it safe. Finally, the crane got to us.”

They were able to free his son and took him to the hospital. Max said the doctors had to piece his son back together. They closed up the back of his hand where the skin had lifted up and put his bones back in place with screws. He underwent hours of surgery, but with the lack of electricity and medicine, it wasn’t enough for him to stay.

Doctors told Max it would be best to send his son to a hospital across the Polish border. Once they arrived in Poland, he was seen by a doctor who was able to find more injuries in his arms and legs. The doctors attempted to take care of him with the equipment they had available. The doctors in Poland told Max the only way he could save his son’s life was to transfer him to a hospital in the U.S. So he did.

Max’s son is currently in a hospital in Georgia where he is currently in a coma. Max said his son is in a body cast. Max said his wife and son are together and safe. He said even if he could, he would not be with them because he is a part od Ukraine, and it’s his job to help save his country.

“There is no time to relax or time for emotions,” Max said. “Right now, we are all working to achieve victory.”

Max said he knows his son and wife will be home with him soon.

