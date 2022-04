ANN ARBOR – Calvin Griggs has spent his coaching career rebuilding football teams and he’s hoping to do the same with a program that was once one of the state’s best. Griggs, 54, was recently named the head football coach at Ann Arbor Pioneer, Michigan’s second-winningest program, though the Pioneers haven’t won a game in two years and have only one winning season since 2015.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO