ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bailey County, TX

Wind Advisory issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult,...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Big Stone and Traverse Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dickey, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Dickey; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Stutsman WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Dickey, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh and Stutsman Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be some periods of light snow and blowing snow on Sunday.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buffalo, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buffalo; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Stanley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Jones, Hughes, Hyde, Hand, Stanley, Buffalo and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, TX
County
Garza County, TX
State
Texas State
City
Kent, TX
County
Parmer County, TX
County
Cottle County, TX
City
Bailey, TX
City
Hockley, TX
City
Crosby, TX
County
Bailey County, TX
County
Castro County, TX
County
Yoakum County, TX
County
Briscoe County, TX
City
Briscoe, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
County
Cochran County, TX
County
Childress County, TX
County
Lubbock County, TX
County
Motley County, TX
City
Stonewall, TX
County
Dickens County, TX
County
Floyd County, TX
County
Swisher County, TX
County
Lamb County, TX
County
Hockley County, TX
City
Childress, TX
County
Crosby County, TX
County
King County, TX
County
Terry County, TX
County
Hale County, TX
County
Stonewall County, TX
City
Yoakum, TX
County
Hall County, TX
County
Lynn County, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Dodge, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Cass; Colfax; Dodge; Lancaster; Platte; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds may also create areas of blowing dust that could restrict visibility.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Walsh County, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Eastern Walsh County; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Pembina, Eastern Walsh, Nelson, Griggs and Western Walsh Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will turn briefly to a wintry mix Sunday morning before changing over to all snow Sunday.
GRIGGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Brown; Spink HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Brown and Spink Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 101, as well as the Gaviota Pass. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory#Bailey Briscoe
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Harrison, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Pottawattamie; Shelby HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds may also create areas of blowing dust that could restrict visibility.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Potter, Sully, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Potter; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Walworth, McPherson, Campbell, Sully, Edmunds, Potter and Faulk Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Haakon, Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Haakon; Mellette; Todd; Tripp WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Todd County, Mellette County, Tripp County and Haakon County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
HAAKON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass; Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Cass, Ransom, Sargent and Richland Counties. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Gusty winds may be hazardous to high profile vehicles traveling along I-94 this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to diminish from the south this evening before picking up again Sunday from the northwest.
CASS COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Douglas, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Burt; Cedar; Cuming; Douglas; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds may also create areas of blowing dust that could restrict visibility.
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Emmons, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Emmons; Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation, snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Emmons and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening to 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow late tonight into Sunday could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of freezing rain and sleet are possible before the precipitation changes to all snow late tonight or early Sunday.
EMMONS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Kidder, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Significant ice accumulations and heavy snow combined with strong winds could lead to power outages. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Kidder; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette; Sheridan; Wells WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow, blowing snow, and freezing rain are expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches and ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Parts of central North Dakota. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, Cass and Traill. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 350 PM CDT, rain and snowmelt is occurring, and will cause minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mayville, Hillsboro, Portland, Buxton, Grandin, Gardner, Blanchard, Cummings, Kelso and American Crystal Sugar.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON Snow has come to end across the area, but gusty winds will continue through the evening. Therefore, the winter weather advisory has been allowed to expire.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Richardson; Saline WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds may also create areas of blowing dust that could restrict visibility.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Ramsey, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Ramsey; Towner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Towner, Cavalier, Benson, Ramsey and Eddy Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain is expected overnight, with precipitation expected to change to a wintry mix during the early hours Sunday before changing over to all snow Sunday morning.
BENSON COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy