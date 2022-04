New York Post | Dan Martin and Jon Heyman: When manager Aaron Boone said the other day that he was confident that the Yankees would have everybody ready to go when they head up to Toronto in early May, many fans were of the “I’ll believe it when I see it” mentality. After all, Boone regularly deflects questions with non-answers, as does the player most suspected of being unvaccinated, Aaron Judge. Well, according to sources, the players who were unvaccinated have since told the team that they have gotten vaccinated, and thus will be eligible to play in Toronto.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO