Lancaster County, PA

Avian flu virus found at two more commercial farms in Lancaster County, USDA says

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that two more commercial farming properties in Lancaster County have been hit by cases of Avian influenza in their poultry flocks. The USDA did not share the exact location of the affected farms, but said both properties had commercial...

