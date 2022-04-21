ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kyiv Symphony's European tour marks 'cultural front' in Ukraine crisis

By Joanna Plucinska, Kuba Stezycki
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3arsff_0fGCOHNl00
The Kyiv Symphony Orchestra performs in the first stop on a tour of Europe to bring attention to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Warsaw Philharmonic in Warsaw, Poland April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki

WARSAW, April 21 (Reuters) - For Eleanora Tymoshenko, a music teacher from Balakliia, near Kharkhiv in Eastern Ukraine, and now a refugee in Warsaw, a night of Ukrainian music is food for her soul as she reflects on the conflict ravaging her home.

"Music supports a person morally, supports their spirit, the Ukrainian spirit, and gives the right to live and gives the right to ... win the war ..., defeat the enemy," Tymoshenko, 50, said as she entered the Warsaw Philharmonic concert hall.

Tymoshenko was one of hundreds of spectators, including diplomats and dignitaries, at the concert on Thursday to watch the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra kick off its tour around Europe.

For the last two weeks, the musicians and their families have been staying in Warsaw. They have been rehearsing and preparing for their tour, while taking refuge from the ongoing conflict in their country.

With a special dispensation from the Ukrainian government to allow its male musicians to leave Ukraine instead of serving in the military, the orchestra will also perform in the Polish city of Lodz, several German cities, and possibly add more stops.

For these musicians, playing Ukrainian pieces by composers like Maksym Berezovsky and Borys Lyatoshynsky to foreign audiences marks a different kind of battle against Russia.

"We need to say to the world that we are Ukrainians, we have our own culture and we have our own history," said violinist Oleksii Pshenychnikov, 22.

On top of rehearsal space, the musicians and their families have received housing, food and psychological support from the Warsaw Philharmonic, the National Institute of Music and Dance and the Polish government.

Katarzyna Meissner, head of the National Institute of Music and Dance, said Polish solidarity with Ukraine was fuelled by a mutual understanding of needing to promote one's culture.

"Ukrainian culture is so very rich and yet so very undiscovered. For Poland it's sometimes quite similar, looking to the West," she said.

Polish musicians working with the orchestra added that the concert, Poland's support for their Ukrainian counterparts and the tour were all part of a larger political message.

"I think in the context of what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin says, that Ukrainians don't deserve to be a nation, I think this is an artistic protest, a manifest that he is gravely mistaken," Polish solo violinist Janusz Wawrowski said.

The orchestra's PR director, Liza Sirenko, said she hoped this "cultural front" of the war will also help Ukraine get more weapons from its Western allies as the tour proceeds to Germany.

"Somehow, like a fairy tale, after our concert, (some German politicians) will decide to give us more military help," Sirenko said.

Additional reporting by Oleksandr Kozhukhar; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Moscow threatens to bomb Zelensky: Kremlin says 'decision-making centres, including in Kyiv' will be hit if Ukraine 'keeps attacking' Russian soil after claims a border checkpoint came under fire

The Russian military on Wednesday threatened to strike Ukraine's command centres in the capital Kyiv if Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian territory. 'We are seeing Ukrainian troops' attempts to carry out sabotage and strike Russian territory,' the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. 'If such cases continue, the Russian armed forces will strike decision-making centres, including in Kyiv.'
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ukrainian Culture#Kyiv Symphony#European#The Warsaw Philharmonic#Polish#German#Ukrainians
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Music
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

408K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy