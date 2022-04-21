ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Symphony Orchestra prepares for first spring concert

By Alanna Flood
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnIGx_0fGCNpuu00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is getting ready for its first spring concert Friday night with guest conductor Mark Russell Smith. This concert marks a big return for the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, which has not performed since 2020.

Smith told 22News what audiences can expect as the symphony returns to the stage.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra announces return of concerts this spring

“Big tunes, the cello has a super heroic role with the orchestra and so I think it’s what everyone expects from a concert,” said guest conductor Mark Russell Smith.

The SSO is also welcoming cellist Thomas Mesa for the performance. His work will take the audience through a range of emotions, highlighting the capabilities of the cello and the orchestra.

Mesa added he’s thrilled to be in Springfield for this important concert, “I also feel so much love and so much excitement for this particular concert. I love kind of peeking my head into this whole family and being a part of this return.”

Friday’s concert is titled “Of Heroes and Poets” and the curtain goes up at 7:30 p.m. These musicians are thrilled to be back on stage together for the first time in years for what’s sure to be a rousing performance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
GreenwichTime

Torrington Symphony Orchestra to perform at Warner Theatre in May

TORRINGTON — The Torrington Symphony Orchestra will present “A Night Of Broadway Music,” in conjunction with the Warner Theatre’s own Warner Stage Company, at 8 p.m. May 7 in the Main Theatre, under the direction of conductor Maurice Steinberg. The concert will feature music from “Annie”,...
TORRINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Russell
WWLP

Otsego County issues emergency services update

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Otsego County Office of Emergency Services has issued an update for the City of Cooperstown. Dry ice and bottled water are still available upon request; please contact Otsego County Office of Emergency Services by calling 607-547-4227.  The armory in the City of Oneonta is closed as of April 22nd. […]
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Mass#Sso
Dallas Weekly

Questlove partners with Dallas Symphony Orchestra for “A Visual Journey through Hip Hop”

A unique partnership is coming to the Metroplex in April as Questlove, musician and member of The Roots will partner with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra to narrate the history of hip hop and the impact it has had on American culture, the orchestra announced via news release. The 5-time Grammy Award-winning, and currently Oscar-nominated musician will take patrons on “A Visual Journey through Hip Hop” through various harmonies and melodies alongside the orchestra.
DALLAS, TX
WMAZ

Atlanta Symphony welcomes only woman to head major American orchestra

ATLANTA — This is a historic time for the world-famous Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. It now has as its new music director and conductor, the only woman to hold this post at a major American symphony orchestra. When Nathalie Stutzmann brings down her baton, she brings a level of energy,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
Bakersfield Californian

SNAP! — Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra performance

The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra returned for the spring season on March 5 with guest artist Martin Chalifour, principal concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The concert at Mechanics Bank Theater opened with the debut performance of the Lewis R. Ament Memorial String Quartet, which played the allegro molto from Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 9.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy