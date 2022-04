BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Beckley woman pleaded guilty on Friday to providing false information on an ATF form in order to acquire a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 14, 2021, Arileah Lacy, also known as Leah, 24, bought a Ruger, Model Ruger-57, 5.7×28 caliber pistol, for an individual who is separately charged in a pending gun trafficking conspiracy, Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh.” Jones had given Lacy money to buy the firearm and told her which one to buy from a gun dealer in Beckley, West Virginia.

