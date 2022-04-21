ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Pedestrian Killed in Hit-And-Run in Long Beach; Motorist Sought

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6UmL_0fGCN4xM00
Photo: Getty Images

LONG BEACH (CNS) - Long Beach police today sought the public's help to find a hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a woman who was crossing a street.

The woman died at the scene of her injury, which occurred about 11:35 p.m. Wednesday at Pacific Coast Highway and Harbor Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the woman, in her 30s, who was believed to have been homeless, police said.

``The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking in an unknown direction in the marked crosswalk at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Harbor Avenue when she was struck by a 2002 Toyota Avalon traveling westbound on Pacific Coast Highway at an unknown rate of speed,'' police said in a statement.

``The Toyota Avalon fled the scene and was last seen traveling northbound on Santa Fe Avenue, where responding officers located it parked and unoccupied,'' police said.

No description was available of the motorist. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was urged to call Detective Jeff Meyer or Detective Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS or via the website www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

Man killed, woman wounded while in parked vehicle in Long Beach

A 47-year-old man was shot to death and a woman was critically wounded while they were seated in a parked vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Jimmy Ray Hawkins Jr. and the unidentified woman were seated in a parked vehicle in the 3300 block of Andy Street when two suspects approached them in a light-colored sedan and opened fire, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Long Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Motorist#Toyota Avalon
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Rolling Stone

Long Island Woman Known as ‘La Diablita’ Convicted of Luring Young Men Into Deadly MS-13 Ambush

Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11. Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.  The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Women arrested for damaging other driver’s car during altercation in Bell

Three women who damaged the car of another driver and then fled the scene last week have been arrested. The three women were wanted in connection to an incident that happened Thursday morning in Bell. According to the Bell Police Department, the women stopped another driver’s vehicle on the 4600 block of Florence Avenue and […]
BELL, CA
People

Couple Who Were Planning Summer Wedding Killed by Driver in Chase: 'They Both Loved Each Other So Much'

A couple in the midst of planning their summer wedding were killed in California early Saturday morning after their car was struck during a police chase. Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were on their way home from a party when their vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver, reported KACB. According to a GoFundMe created for their families, the party was a celebration of Jaramillo's birthday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy