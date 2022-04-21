Pedestrian Killed in Hit-And-Run in Long Beach; Motorist Sought

Photo: Getty Images

LONG BEACH (CNS) - Long Beach police today sought the public's help to find a hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a woman who was crossing a street.

The woman died at the scene of her injury, which occurred about 11:35 p.m. Wednesday at Pacific Coast Highway and Harbor Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the woman, in her 30s, who was believed to have been homeless, police said.

``The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking in an unknown direction in the marked crosswalk at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Harbor Avenue when she was struck by a 2002 Toyota Avalon traveling westbound on Pacific Coast Highway at an unknown rate of speed,'' police said in a statement.

``The Toyota Avalon fled the scene and was last seen traveling northbound on Santa Fe Avenue, where responding officers located it parked and unoccupied,'' police said.

No description was available of the motorist. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was urged to call Detective Jeff Meyer or Detective Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS or via the website www.LACrimeStoppers.org.