ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Yet Another Nasty Invasive Species Spotted in the Hudson Valley

By Hopkins
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As we get further into the warmer months, more and more species will begin to emerge from the depths below. Some residents native to the area may jokingly think invasive species mean more people moving here from other parts of the country. But in this case, we're talking about a rather...

hudsonvalleypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

I Completely Eliminated Squirrels From My Feeder, You Can Too

Hudson Valley squirrels are some of the most persistent creatures on earth, but I've finally discovered the key to eliminating them from our birdfeeder, and you can too. I've been at war with squirrels for over two decades. Ever since my wife and I moved into our home, we've been fascinated by the wildlife in our backyard. Our birdfeeder is a hotbed of activity all year long, with a mind-boggling number of bird species coming to visit on a daily basis.
HUDSON, NY
ScienceAlert

The Two Drivers of Massive Insect Population Die-Off Have Finally Been Identified

They help us put food on our tables through pollination and nutrient recycling. They break down and dispose of organic waste, and are food for many animals. As renowned ecologist E.O. Wilson put it, "insects are the little things that run the world". At least 87 of humanity's major crops depend on them, but it's getting harder for insects to survive on our planet. Now, a new study has identified how human-created disturbances interact to make things worse for many insects, from beetles to flies.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Birds#Global Travel#Beetles#Hammerhead#American
94.5 PST

Snake-Like ‘Jumping Worms’ Are Headed For New Jersey

It sounds like the plot from a bad horror movie, but it is real life. An invasive species of jumping worms from Asia have been reported in Massachusetts and Minnesota and are listed as a "species of concern" in several states including New York. It's just a matter of time...
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
Distractify

Why Do Worms Pop out of the Ground When It Rains? It's Not for the Reason You Think

Nature is full of all kinds of interesting things. Animals, plants, and whatever else is out there have all adapted to their environments over the years. Often, this means that things happen that humans don't understand. For example, worms are interesting creatures. They make their way through the earth without hands or feet to guide them. Another one of their behaviors has people feeling particularly perplexed.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Narcity USA

'Crazy' Jumping Worms Are Invading North America & They Could Ruin Your Gardening Plans

An invasive species of jumping worm is leaping and wriggling its way into North American gardens, and it sounds like they could be a real pain this summer. The Asian jumping worm looks like your typical worm except for its distinctive white collar, but experts say it’s a much bigger threat to people’s gardens - and it’s been steadily spreading through the U.S. and Canada.
ANIMALS
Hudson Valley Post

Abandoned Mental Hospital to Become Fancy Hudson Valley Spa

The abandoned Hudson Valley sanitorium where Henry Fonda's wife committed suicide is being transformed into a posh wellness resort near Beacon in Dutchess County. After undergoing a lobotomy, President John F. Kennedy's sister Rosemary was sent to live in Craig House on Route 9D. The mental hospital once treated the rich and famous including the wife of F. Scott Fitzgerald who suffered from schizophrenia. After closing in 1999, the enormous mansion sat neglected for over 20 years.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Bridget Mulroy

The Bugs Are Back In Town: Spotted Lanternflies & How To Deal This Year

Pictured is the infamous Spotted Lanternfly.(Arlutz73/iStock) Scientists across the country are warning of the invasive Spotted Lanternfly’s comeback expected this spring. In August of 2018, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a Pest Alert when the species started to become prevalent. Since then, any efforts to eradicate the bugs have proven to be ineffective. The bugs are delighted with their new home, plenty of food, and space for their millions and millions of babies to grow up and thrive…
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Shark attack on camera reveals what it looks like to get eaten

An underwater camera has captured what it is like to be eaten by a shark after the ocean predator chomped on a cinematographer’s equipment. The filmmaker and conservationist known as Zimy Da Kid was shooting an undersea documentary in the Maldives in April when a tiger shark circling around him took a bite of his 360-degree camera. The equipment survived the attack after the shark released the camera from its jaw, providing a fascinating glimpse into the shark’s mouth and throat.The footage shows the shark’s mouth as it bites down, its razor-sharp teeth, the gills on the inner walls...
ANIMALS
Cleveland.com

How to keep deer from eating your garden plants

A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Hudson Valley Post

Important Tips for Fawn Season in the Hudson Valley

Spring has sprung here in the Hudson Valley and thankfully, the wildlife has come alive. We may have come across them or heard them late at night. With the start of Spring, I have heard Spring peepers, owls, and more friendly noises. Personally, I have witnessed two skunks possibly playing...
HUDSON, NY
The Independent

Climate crisis causing birds to lay eggs up to a month earlier than 100 years ago

The worsening climate crisis is causing birds to lay their eggs up to a whole month earlier than they did just 100 years ago, scientists have found.Bird species nesting in northern parts of the US have moved their egg-laying up by an average of 25 days, according to a study using eggs gathered by collectors over the last century, along with the detailed notes, including exact dates they were taken. The research team said that as far as they can tell, “the culprit in this shift is climate change”.“Egg collections are such a fascinating tool for us to learn about...
ANIMALS
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy