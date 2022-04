Spider-Man fans had fun speculating on the silhouettes spotted in the purple cracks caused by Doctor Strange’s spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Because Peter Parker’s wish had gone awry, every figure in the multiverse who knew that Parker was Spider-Man was crossing over into the prime MCU timeline. Kraven the Hunter and Scorpion were clearly outlined in the purple magic void (though we don’t know for sure if that Kraven shape was modeled after Aaron Taylor Johnson), Black Cat and the Rhino also were included. But a new video detailing Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter eggs has been released by Sony, and it confirms the presence of an obscure Spider-Man character who I’ve not yet heard speculated.

MOVIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO