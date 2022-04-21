ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Scott Disick caught on Miami getaway with Kim & Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-BFF Larsa Pippen after both shunned by family

By Brittany Sims
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
SCOTT Disick was caught on a Miami getaway with Larsa Pippen after both have been shunned by the family.

Larsa is Kourtney and Kim's ex-best friend and ex-wife of Scottie Pippen.

Scott Disick and Larsa Pippen have an animated conversation as they relax by a pool in Miami Credit: The Mega Agency
Scott Disick and Larsa Pippen have a three-hour chat poolside at a friend's birthday party Credit: The Mega Agency

The two were seen having an intimate conversation as they relaxed by the pool outside the Setai Hotel, on April 19.

According to the Daily Mail, Scott, 38, and Larsa, 47, were chatting for three hours at a mutual friend, David Einhorn's, birthday party.

The Flip It Like Disick star was relaxing on a chair, talking with his hands a lot.

He wore black shorts with a navy button-down shirt and a watch.

Scott had a water bottle and baseball cap next to him.

Scott Disick hangs out with his ex-wife's ex-best friend poolside Credit: The Mega Agency

Meanwhile, the former Real Housewives of Miami star was sitting up on a chair, facing him.

She had on a black sundress with sunglasses and a chunky gold necklace.

Larsa's hair was up in a bun as she tried to find some shade.

Larsa Pippen in a black sundress as she relaxes by the pool Credit: The Mega Agency

They both wore smiles and a flirty demeanor.

An eyewitness told the Daily Mail that she never left his side, except to go to the bathroom.

Scott Disick and Larsa Pippen have an animated conversation Credit: The Mega Agency
Scott Disick and Larsa Pippen relaxing poolside as they talk in Miami Credit: The Mega Agency

Scott's current girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, 27, with whom he showed up to The Kardashians premiere with, was nowhere to be found.

KARDASH-UNNED

Larsa has claimed in the past that she and Kim, 41, are on friendly terms after their fallout in 2020.

She told US Weekly back in January, that they both have apologized to each other.

"We're in a really good place," Larsa told the outlet.

Her fallout with the reality star stems from "knowing too much" about Kanye West.

“I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle,” she shared in a confessional on RHOM.

“I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That’s kind of what happened," Larsa continued.

Their friendship began to crumble when the Kardashian sisters unfollowed her on Instagram in July 2020.

NOT A LOT OF SCOTT

Scott no longer follows his ex-wife, Kourtney on Instagram.

He also unfollowed all of her sisters and mother.

The reality star was shunned by the Kardashians after being left out of the previews for their new Hulu show.

Most recently, Scott was left out of the family's Easter celebrations.

After the sisters all shared photos from their lavish party, fans noticed he was absent.

The affair, hosted by matriarch Kris Jenner, featured an elegant dining set-up, a large spread of breads and cheeses and veggies, a table filled with various desserts, and an art station for the kids.

Meanwhile, Scott shared a photo of himself on a speed boat out of the water on the same day.

During an episode of The Kardashians, he admitted to feeling left out.

Scott and Kourtney try to retain a civil relationship with each other for their kids- Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gM7xj_0fGCLfPI00
Larsa Pippen with ex-best friends Kim and Kourtney Kardashian via Instagram Credit: Refer to Caption
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22DiuK_0fGCLfPI00
Instagram shared photo of Larsa Pippen for Kim's 40th birthday Credit: Refer to Caption
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZyuB_0fGCLfPI00
Kourtney Kardashian shares a family photo via Instagram featuring her ex Scott Disick on Father’s day after she was seen wearing his jacket on a road trip Credit: Refer to Caption

