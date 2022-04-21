Summit Health & Partners In Care Form New Palliative Care Partnership

It’s estimated that humans create a combined 2.5 quintillion bytes of data each day – and that around 90% of all data to ever exist was created in just the last few years. As difficult as it is to ignore the massive impact that connected technologies and social media have had on the way we experience our world, it’s somehow even more challenging to fully grasp the scale of it. For health researchers, this data explosion – and especially the rise of social media – has created tantalizing new opportunities to understand patient health, outcomes, and experiences outside of the confines of the clinical setting. But this promising source for real-world data represents only a tiny sliver of the potential ways we can use data to gain patient insights.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO