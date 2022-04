Arnold Barboza wasn’t in the conversation regarding the recent reshuffling of the WBO junior welterweight rankings, though he expects to benefit from the outcome. A previously discussed fight with former lineal and unified lightweight titlist Teofimo Lopez (16-1, 12KOs) could be back in play for the unbeaten Barboza, after weeks of going quiet. The fight was previously discussed and targeted to take place in June or July, only to be put on hold once Lopez landed in the number-two spot at junior welterweight in the March update of the WBO ratings—a key placement in the event the belt is vacated by reigning undisputed champion Josh Taylor (19-0, 13KOs) who has openly discussed moving up to welterweight.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO