Mavericks star Luka Doncic 'essentially' a game-time decision vs. Jazz?

Will Mavericks guard Luka Doncic play in Game 3? Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Doncic hasn't played since injuring his left calf during the Mavericks' regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs, when he appeared to land awkwardly after leaving his feet to make a pass. The fourth-seeded Mavericks fell to the fifth-seeded Jazz at home in Game 1 but bounced back in Game 2 on the strength of a 41-point outburst from Jalen Brunson.

Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, following an "extensive post-shootaround individual session" on Thursday, Doncic was quoted as saying he's "feeling great." According to ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday afternoon, though, the 23-year is far from out of the woods.