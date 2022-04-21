ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Build a bug hotel with Mountain Song Community School

FOX21News.com
 2 days ago

Build a bug hotel with Mountain Song Community School.

www.fox21news.com

FOX21News.com

k9 Jinx Memorial Service

Build a bug hotel with Mountain Song Community School.
FOX21News.com

IVF Clinic sued after alleged lab misconduct in Colorado Springs

IVF Clinic sued after alleged lab misconduct in Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
yankodesign.com

This prefabricated modern cabin is clad in black and hidden in plain sight on Colonia’s coast

Nestled in the coastal woods of Colonia, Casa ZGZ is a prefabricated, single-story cabin that’s clad in black to hide the modern home in plain sight. Montevideo-based architecture firm iHouse constructs prefabricated homes using the latest dry construction methods currently trending on the international stage. With only 70 days to build a home for Conrado, an Uruguayan living in London, on his family’s property in Colonia, iHouse was well-equipped to take on the project. Formed by the merging of two modules, Casa ZGZ was constructed offsite and then installed on the family’s property in just five days.
VISUAL ART
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
People

Mountain Lion Tranquilized Inside California Office Building Will Be Released into the Wild

Workers inside an Irvine, California, business got a wild surprise on Tuesday when a 113-pound male mountain lion raced into their office building. According to CBS News, police and wildlife officials first spotted the mountain lion roaming around an industrial park. Authorities attempted to capture the cat, but the animal got spooked and ran into the building for Morse Micro Office before police officers could apprehend the animal outside.
IRVINE, CA
NewsBreak
Music
CBS Denver

New Legacy High School Seniors Who Are Also Parents Featured In Photo Shoot

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– There were plenty of smiles at the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora this week. Photographers offered their services for free for some graduating high school seniors. (credit: CBS) The students are from New Legacy High School and are also parents. Willy Wilson with Life Unstill Photography started the tradition a few years ago. (credit: CBS) “When you are trying to raise a kid, go to school and diapering, and trying to pay rent and make ends meet, that stuff isn’t on the table, so we are trying to create a normal and fun experience for kids,” said Wilson. (credit: CBS) Wilson said she used to plead with other photographers to take part in the event. Now, she has plenty of help.
AURORA, CO
KKTV

Summons written following human-caused fire that threatened hundreds of homes in Colorado Springs on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were responding to a grass fire in Colorado Springs on Friday on the north side of the city. The cause of the fire was originally ruled a “welding” incident and was updated to “illegal hot work during a burn restriction.” No permit was obtained for the welding work and proper hot work precautions were not followed, according to officials.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Community Policy