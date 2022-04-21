Build a bug hotel with Mountain Song Community School

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– There were plenty of smiles at the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora this week. Photographers offered their services for free for some graduating high school seniors.
The students are from New Legacy High School and are also parents.
Willy Wilson with Life Unstill Photography started the tradition a few years ago.
“When you are trying to raise a kid, go to school and diapering, and trying to pay rent and make ends meet, that stuff isn’t on the table, so we are trying to create a normal and fun experience for kids,” said Wilson.
Wilson said she used to plead with other photographers to take part in the event. Now, she has plenty of help.
