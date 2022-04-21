ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rykka Care Centre Owned Anson Place Care Centre: An Overview

Anson Place Care Centre is a long-term care facility and retirement home owned by Rykka Care Centre. It sits in the heart of Hagersville and has existed since 1991. The care facility’s mission is to make a difference, pioneering care services for adults in a caring community. Furthermore, its founders envisioned...

scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
Augusta Free Press

The rise of telehealth holds post-pandemic promise for patient care

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 52.7 million Medicare visits were conducted via telehealth in 2020, a 63-fold increase from 840,000 visits in 2019. A century-old concept, telehealth has blossomed out of a need to limit exposure to the deadly COVID-19 virus. Now, as the health emergency fades, the technology is being repurposed to satisfy a host of other medical needs.
Sourcing Journal

Target, Walmart Supplier Adopts Time-Based Productivity Benchmarking System

Click here to read the full article. Korea’s SAE-A Trading has deployed Coats Digital’s GSDCost in its 41 global factories to improve manufacturing costs and boost productivity. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesPolartec President Steve Layton on Lessons Learned from the Pandemic's 'Perfect Storm'Everywhere Apparel Launches Recycled Cotton BlanksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
beckershospitalreview.com

The Great Resignation: 7 ways healthcare organizations are working to improve provider retention

Crushing burnout combined with a fiercely competitive labor market has led to a perfect storm for the healthcare industry. Since mid-February 2020, nearly one in five healthcare workers have walked away from their jobs. Meanwhile, Medscape reports that 20 percent of physicians have thought about leaving medicine to pursue nonclinical careers. According to Medscape, burnout is the top factor leading physicians to consider a career change.
beckershospitalreview.com

RCM company suffers 3rd-largest health data breach of 2022

Adaptive Health Integrations, a Williston, N.D.-based company providing healthcare billing services, suffered a breach in October that exposed 510,574 individuals' data. The incident is the third-largest healthcare data breach to occur in 2022, according to HHS' reporting portal. On or about Oct. 17, an unauthorized individual "may have accessed a...
beckershospitalreview.com

10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. Adventist HealthCare, based in Gaithersburg, Md., is seeking a pharmacy director for...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Former NACAS CEO Kelsey Harmon Finn Joins Compass Group to Develop Strategic Partnerships within Higher Education

Finn brings her industry expertise and connections to help deliver a safe and exceptional student experience. CHARLOTTE N.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Group and Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food service management, announced today that Kelsey Harmon Finn has joined the company as Vice President of Ambassador Community Relations. Finn brings more than 20 years of experience in higher education and was previously the CEO of the National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS), where she provided leadership, vision, and ongoing strategic planning for NACAS, NACAS Foundation, and four NACAS regions.
Scrubs Magazine

More Hospitals are Having Robots Fill in for Nurses Suffering from Burnout

Millions of nurses all over the U.S. are being stretched to their breaking points as they’re asked to take on more patients. The ongoing nursing shortage isn’t getting any better as healthcare workers increasingly suffer from burnout and fatigue. But some providers are getting help from an unlikely source. Robots are starting to fill in the gaps when there aren’t enough nurses to go around, and some providers say they are thankful for the help.
Santa Clarita Radio

Lean Start Keto Pills Latest April-May Review 2022 (Consumer Exposed Keto Pills)

They have one thing that is certain to make a difference in their lives and ensure a bright future: a fiery eating plan. If you are looking to lose weight at an acceptable level, then the only two things that will help you do it are serious exercise and strict eating habits. This last option is much more difficult than we can imagine.
TheConversationAU

Workforce shortages are putting NDIS participants at risk. Here are 3 ways to attract more disability sector workers

Ahead of the upcoming election, Labor has promised a rigorous review of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), focused on spending and administration, should it win office. But workforce shortages present a danger to participants now. To ensure the stated ambitions of a market-based system in which NDIS participants can choose their own supports, Labor’s proposed review must focus on these pressing workforce issues. Some NDIS participants aren’t having their most basic care needs met, such as assistance to get out of bed each day, because of a shortage of disability workers. Others cannot access assistive technology or other allied health assessments...
Santa Clarita Radio

California Extends Eviction Protections, but for How Long?

The California renters’ market is so different from anywhere else in the USA, even in other major areas of habitation like New York. For this reason, it is vital that renters in California know their rights and what is expected of them, even if they are not living in a major hub like Los Angeles or San Francisco. With eviction protections having been extended, things are definitely coming down in favor of the renters.
beckershospitalreview.com

Health systems aren't ready for patient-centered care, CEOs say

While patient-centered care is important to healthcare CEOs, some actions may be lagging behind according to a new study, reported UC Denver News April 19. The results of the 2022 Health Systems’ Climate Study were published after 133 U.S. health system CEOs were interviewed, collectively representing systems that generate $263 billion in revenue annually. The study found that while CEOs want to shift away from system-focused care into a more patient-centric model, other concerns are slowing the momentum.
