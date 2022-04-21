O’Malley supports more taxpayer funding for MSP road patrol

Jack O'Malley, Curt VanderWall (Photos provided)

From revising Michigan State Police road patrol funds, to bills on child abuse cases — see how Manistee area lawmakers voted on recent measures.

• 2022 House Bill 5773, Authorize spending more on state road patrol subsidies



To reduce from $40 to $30 a traffic court surcharge imposed on traffic ticket fines, which is used to have Michigan State Police patrol local roads in some jurisdictions, allowing them to essentially shift a portion of their public safety expenses to state taxpayers. The money would instead come from a new $15 million earmark of annual liquor tax revenue to this account.

Passed 75 to 27 in the House

State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, supported the measure.

• 2022 House Bill 5772 , Authorize spending more on state road patrol subsidies



To no longer earmark $10 million collected by courts from a surcharge imposed on traffic ticket fines to a “secondary road patrol and training fund,” and instead use $15 million in annual liquor tax revenue for this purpose. The money pays to have Michigan State Police patrol local roads in some jurisdictions, allowing them to essentially shift a portion of their public safety expenses to state taxpayers.

Passed 75 to 27 in the House

State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, supported the measure.

• 2021 House Bill 5569, Authorize spending more on state road patrol subsidies



To revise the “maintenance of effort” spending requirement that comes with counties accepting the privilege of having their own sheriff road patrols augmented with Michigan State Police “secondary road patrols” at no charge. This refers to a requirement that counties use this subsidy to permit a net-increase in patrols rather than substitute patrols paid for by state taxpayers for ones provided by county taxpayers. The bill would slightly water that requirement down in some instances.

Passed 101 to 1 in the House

State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, supported the measure.

• 2022 House Bill 5732 , Authorize spending more on state road patrol subsidies



To earmark $15 million in liquor tax revenue to a “secondary road patrol and training fund,” which among other things pays to have Michigan State Police patrol local roads, allowing some jurisdictions to essentially shift a portion of their public safety expenses to state taxpayers. This would replace $10 million this account now receives from a surcharge imposed on traffic ticket fines.

Passed 91 to 11 in the House

State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, supported the measure.

• 2021 House Bill 5274, Revise suspected child abuse registry details

To require state regulators to create an administrative process to determine whether a child abuse report or record should be amended or expunged from a "central registry" of such cases and the individuals who were responsible. The bill would also revise related procedures, and is part of legislative package that would establish an appeal process for an individual who is the subject of a less-serious child abuse report that does not trigger assignment to a “central registry,” for the purpose of getting an inaccurate report or record amended or expunged.

Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate

Sen. Curt. VanderWall, R-Ludington, supported the measure.

• 2021 House Bill 5275 , Create statewide electronic child abuse case management system



To create a statewide electronic case management system for child abuse and child neglect cases. Among other things the bill prescribes a notification process for individuals subject to being enrolled in the system.

Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate

Sen. Curt. VanderWall, R-Ludington, supported the measure.

• 2 021 House Bill 5277, Create statewide electronic child abuse case management system

To modify the definitions for certain child abuse or child neglect claims that require listing in a state central registry to accommodate the proposal in House Bill 5275 to create a statewide electronic case management system for child abuse and child neglect cases.

Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate

Sen. Curt. VanderWall, R-Ludington, supported the measure.

• 2021 House Bill 5278 , Create statewide electronic child abuse case management system



To revise procedures for enrolling individuals in a state child abuse central registry to accommodate the proposal in House Bill 5275 to create a statewide electronic case management system for child abuse and child neglect cases.

Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate

Sen. Curt. VanderWall, R-Ludington, supported the measure.

• 2021 House Bill 5279, Create statewide electronic child abuse case management system

To revise citations in a law prescribing details of state child abuse central registry to accommodate the proposal in House Bill 5275 to create a statewide electronic case management system for child abuse and child neglect cases.

Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate

Sen. Curt. VanderWall, R-Ludington, supported the measure.

•2 021 House Bill 5280, Create statewide electronic child abuse case management system

To revise the definition of “severe injury” in the state child abuse law and related record-keeping system, to accommodate the proposal in House Bill 5275 to create a statewide electronic case management system for child abuse and child neglect cases.

Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate

Sen. Curt. VanderWall, R-Ludington, supported the measure.

• 2022 Senate Bill 996 , Ban nitrous oxide paraphernalia



To add selling an object specifically designed for ingesting or inhaling nitrous oxide to a 1988 law that banned the sale of drug paraphernalia subject to 90 days in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate

• 2021 House Bill 4252, Increase certain state payments to railroad companies



To increase the subsidies the state gives to railroad companies each year to maintain their active traffic control devices, circuitry and appurtenances at rail grade crossings. Also, to increase the payments by 6.64% every other year going forward.

Passed 38 to 0 in the Senate

State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, supported the measure.

• 2022 Senate Resolution 128, Assert Senate opposition to college COVID mandates



To adopt a non-binding resolution asserting that the state Senate opposes "mandates related to COVID-19 at all public and private colleges and universities in Michigan," and send the resolution to the Michigan Association of State Universities, the president of Michigan Independent Colleges and Universities, and the president of the Michigan Community College Association.

Passed 22 to 15 in the Senate

Sen. Curt. VanderWall, R-Ludington, supported the measure.

• 2022 House Bill 5875, Revise nonprofit hospital sale restrictions



To revise details of the law that governs the sale, lease or other transfer of a nonprofit hospital.

Passed 99 to 3 in the House

State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, supported the measure.

Source: MichiganVotes.org, a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate. More information can be found online at MichiganVotes.org .