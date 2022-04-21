ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Casetify Star Wars collection review: The galaxy in the palm of your hand

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe collection, slated to launch on "Star Wars day," encompasses a wide variety of products. Casetify will have watch bands, AirPods covers, wireless chargers, iPad cases, and more available. Prior to launch, we got to check out two cases for iPhone 13 Pro and a magnetic wireless charger. iPhone...

forums.appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The Original ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Is Coming to Casetify’s Phone Cases, MagSafe Wallets and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. The Star Wars merch universe is expanding. Whether you’re intrigued by the Light or Dark Sides, there’s something for everyone from Casetify’s collection of tech and lifestyle accessories starting May 4 (the sci-fi franchise’s unofficial day of celebration).More from The Hollywood ReporterDisney and Native's Latest Shoe Collection Is Ready for Your Next Park AdventureDavid M. Jones, Visual Effects Artist on 'Star Wars' and 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind,' Dies at 74The Best Gifts for $100 and Under...
SHOPPING
Gadget Flow

SANDMARC Leather Collection for Apple uses full-grain leather to last a lifetime

Enhance any of your Apple devices with the SANDMARC Leather Collection for Apple. Made from a high-grade full-grain leather, this series will surely last you a lifetime. Not only that, but it will offer a rich patina that develops with age. Better than genuine leather, full-grain leather comes from the outermost layer of the hide. This contains a dense amount of fibers. These fibers are what makes the leather obtain a finer grain. With products for MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, iPhone 12 and 13 series, AirPods and AirPods Pro, and AirTag, this collection has it all. Moreover, these leather products work seamlessly with the Apple lineup so you’ll wonder how you operated without them. Keep your MacBook safe in a sleeve or carrying case, upgrade your Apple Watch with a band, and choose from black and brown color options.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Cases#Galaxy#Casetify Star Wars#Airpods#Coca Cola#The Millennium Falcon
Engadget

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad with 256GB storage falls to a new Amazon low

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With an improved camera, boosted performance and excellent battery life, Apple's 2021...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Shark attack on camera reveals what it looks like to get eaten

An underwater camera has captured what it is like to be eaten by a shark after the ocean predator chomped on a cinematographer’s equipment. The filmmaker and conservationist known as Zimy Da Kid was shooting an undersea documentary in the Maldives in April when a tiger shark circling around him took a bite of his 360-degree camera. The equipment survived the attack after the shark released the camera from its jaw, providing a fascinating glimpse into the shark’s mouth and throat.The footage shows the shark’s mouth as it bites down, its razor-sharp teeth, the gills on the inner walls...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
iPad
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to a record low of $700 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Both Samsung and other retailers have offered a few ways to save...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Max leaks show the phone’s design

Apple will unveil four new iPhones in the second half of the year for the third consecutive year. However, the iPhone 14 lineup is getting a significant change. The mini size that Apple introduced with the iPhone 12 series is going away in favor of a cheaper version of the Pro Max size. That’s the so-called 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, which appeared in a couple of new leaks that seem to confirm its design.
CELL PHONES
Reuters

New York exhibition showcases over 600 'Star Wars' collectable items

March 24 (Reuters) - The "Star Wars" universe has come to New York City in an exhibition "by the fans, for the fans" of the hugely successful sci-fi saga. 'The Fans Strike Back' in Manhattan features over 600 "Star Wars" collectable items, including life-size figures, models, sculptures, figurines, photos, posters and costumes from the films.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

New Samsung 'The Frame' TV 2022 models are now available for pre-order

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Fans of Samsung's "The Frame," rejoice. The new-and-improved 2022 model of the top-rated Samsung QLED smart TV that doubles as...
ELECTRONICS
thesource.com

Sean Wortherspoon Partners with Samsung for Sustainably Phone and Watch Collection for Earth Day

Samsung’s latest range of elegant, limited-edition sustainable mobile accessories, created in collaboration with plant-based designer Sean Wotherspoon, will help celebrate this Earth Day. The Samsung Galaxy x Sean Wotherspoon Sustainable Accessories Collection, which will be available on Friday, April 22, contains three covers for the Galaxy S21 and three matching watchbands for the Galaxy Watch4 series, as well as accompanying watchfaces that can be downloaded from Google Play. The Samsung Galaxy x Sean Wotherspoon collection, which is made from 100 percent recyclable and biodegradable materials, is the second in Samsung’s sustainably sourced series, which pairs Samsung with the industry’s top eco-conscious designers to create a set of sleek and fashionable mobile accessories designed exclusively for Galaxy products.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung may ditch the Galaxy Watch 5 Classic model

An unconfirmed report says Samsung may be killing of the Galaxy Watch Classic model. At least one report says there will be no Classic variation of the Galaxy Watch 5. It is unclear if the Galaxy Watch Pro will pick up the Classic’s features. Fans of the Classic Galaxy...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Samsung Launches Galaxy S21 Cases Made From Biodegradable Materials for Earth Day

Samsung is partnering with designer Sean Wotherspoon on a new line of Galaxy S21 cases and Galaxy Watch 4 bands made from recyclable and biodegradable materials. The collection is one of several sustainability initiatives Samsung has recently announced as part of a broader industrywide push to combat climate change. The...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy