Casetify Star Wars collection review: The galaxy in the palm of your hand

Enhance any of your Apple devices with the SANDMARC Leather Collection for Apple. Made from a high-grade full-grain leather, this series will surely last you a lifetime. Not only that, but it will offer a rich patina that develops with age. Better than genuine leather, full-grain leather comes from the outermost layer of the hide. This contains a dense amount of fibers. These fibers are what makes the leather obtain a finer grain. With products for MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, iPhone 12 and 13 series, AirPods and AirPods Pro, and AirTag, this collection has it all. Moreover, these leather products work seamlessly with the Apple lineup so you’ll wonder how you operated without them. Keep your MacBook safe in a sleeve or carrying case, upgrade your Apple Watch with a band, and choose from black and brown color options.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO