Denver, CO

Get kids excited about the outdoors this Earth Day

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

Does it take a little something extra to get your child excited by exploring the outdoors? This Earth Day, National Geographic Kids has you covered – they’ve zeroed in on one oversized aspect of nature no one can ignore: trees!

Allyson Shaw, Editor and Digital Producer for National Geographic Kids shares all things trees ahead of the May Special Forest issue .

FOX31 Denver

Not all tarantulas are “The Bad Guys”

DreamWorks Animation’s newest animated action-comedy, THE BAD GUYS, which opens in theaters on April 22 is all about a criminal crew of animal outlaws and features Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula, aka “Webs. Denver’s own Mr. Tarantula – Rosie, the Butterfly Pavilion’s beloved tarantula, shows us that not all tarantulas are bad.
DENVER, CO
