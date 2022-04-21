ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas women tied up victim, threatened to kill her, cut off her fingers, police say

By David Charns
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two women held a third woman against her will, tying her up with zip ties and threatening to cut off her fingers in a reported kidnapping last weekend, police said.

Girlfriends Rebecca Reyes, 44, and Ronda Williams, 38, broke into the victim’s home last Saturday, police said. The victim knew one of the women, police said.

Metro police said a person called them, saying she had received a text message from the victim. The victim had texted the caller, saying people were refusing to let her leave her home. The victim also had taken a photo, showing her face battered and bleeding, police said.

The victim told police she woke up around 2 a.m. to the sound of a loud bang at the door. Williams then came into her bedroom, telling the victim they would play “good cop, bad cop,” police said.

Officers said police had shown up at the home earlier in the day. When that happened, Williams reportedly put a gun to the victim’s head and said, “[expletive] I will kill you.”

Police said Reyes “never physically used force” against the victim during the incident; however, police said she went through the victim’s computer to look for “money transfers and her passwords.”

At one point, Reyes left the home to find scissors “to cut off [the victim’s] fingertips,” police said. The two women also discussed “a U-Haul being ordered” for the victim’s body.

When officers arrived for the second time, the victim said she had told Williams she would “tell the officers that everything was okay.” Police responded and knocked on the door. When the door opened, the victim immediately ran out toward the officers.

Police said they retrieved zip tips and other items from the two women during their arrest. Detectives later found a shopping receipt for a knife set and hedge shears, they said.

Both women refused to speak with investigators and demanded lawyers.

Reyes faces conspiracy charges to commit robbery, burglary, robbery, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping. Judge Holly Stoberski set bail at $50,000. Reyes remained at the Clark County Detention Center as of Thursday morning.

Williams faces conspiracy charges to commit robbery, burglary, robbery, battery, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping. She was being held without bail.

Comments / 27

kaarenwills
2d ago

Pretty terrifying. Glad the woman was able to notify someone for a rescue. Imagine if she hadn't had the opportunity.

Bully Trading LLC
2d ago

those are women?? in a natural state? with hopes and dreams?

