Jacobs School of Music to present electronic ‘Computer Music Recital’ on April 24

The genius of Ennio Morricone is already carved into the cinematic landscape as indelibly as any dusty desert canyon. No other composer of movie scores has ever combined classical overture and musique concrete experimentalism into such an evocative and instantly recognisable voice, nor had such a monumental impact on wider pop culture. His scores for films such as The Good, The Bad & The Ugly, A Fistful Of Dollars and Once Upon A Time In The West have influenced acts as disparate as Nick Cave, Radiohead, Metallica, Muse, Gnarls Barkley, The Last Shadow Puppets, Anna Calvi, Jay-Z and any noir country rocker who ever wanted to make the Bull & Gate feel like a New Mexico cemetery circa 1862. Over 60 years and more than 500 scores, every whipcrack, whistle and war cry has deepened his legend, from spaghetti western (the Dollars trilogy) to gangster flick (The Untouchables) to art house epic (Cinema Paradiso). Often his scores outshine the films themselves.

