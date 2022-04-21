ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Barker Tells Khloe That He’s Proposing to Kourtney in New ‘Kardashians’ Episode

By Rania Aniftos
 2 days ago

Travis Barker staged the ultimate proposal to Kourtney Kardashian back in October 2021, when he got down on one knee at sunset on a beach in Montecito, Calif., surrounded by candles and flowers.

However, before the Blink-182 drummer popped the question, he turned to the KarJenner matriarch to hear her thoughts. In the new episode of Hulu ‘s The Kardashians , which aired on Thursday (April 21), Barker gives Kris Jenner a call while she’s in the car with Khloe Kardashian.

“So I think we secured the date you wanted,” Jenner tells Barker, with Khloe listening in. “I thought maybe you could tell Khloe why you maybe want us to all be available next weekend.”

“The 17th is the first day we ever hung out and, like I told your mom, I’ve been madly in love with Kourtney forever and I believe she’s my soulmate,” Barker sweetly tells Jenner and Khloe, who immediately start tearing up. “I would like to propose to her on the day that I first was with her.”

He continued, “I love you guys and I love Kourt, and I’ve never felt more sure about anything in my life.”

“I’m just so happy because she’s never wanted to get married or anything like that, and I know she does now with him,” Khloe gushes, wiping tears.

Back in October, following news of the proposal, Jenner shared her thoughts with Ellen DeGeneres on the latter’s talk show. “He’s a sweetheart,” she said of her future son-in-law. “And they’re so happy, they can’t wait.”

“I think people at the hotel thought they were setting something up for, like, The Bachelorette or something,” Jenner added of the proposal . “I don’t think they were expecting that, but we had so much fun doing that whole thing and planning it.”

At another point in the Kardashians episode, Kourtney begins to discuss her journey to have a child with Barker through in vitro fertilization (IVF), admitting that “it hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”

She goes on to explain to her mother that the medication she is on is having the opposite effect, acting almost as a contraception, and is making her “depressed and moody.”

“Even though Kourtney has three beautiful children, it doesn’t make it hurt any less if you’re trying to have a baby and you’ve been struggling,” Jenner says.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu , which you can sign up for here.

