Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Those that think it only happens to “older people” are dead wrong. Outside of myself, I have three friends here in town who are in their early 50s (in very good physical shape) and who have already had heart concerns. According to the Million Hearts 2022 Initiative, “33% of the life-changing cardiovascular events occurred in adults 35 to 64 years of age.”

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO