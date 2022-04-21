ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Hydrogen-Powered Ferry To Launch In San Francisco Bay

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KYLD WiLD 94.9
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mml8v_0fGCFTPM00
Photo: Getty Images

San Francisco will soon have a fossil fuel-free ferry floating in the bay, reports Reuters . The 70-foot, 75-passenger ferry named Sea Change will service several stops along San Francisco's waterfront and officials hope it promotes change on the high seas.

The hydrogen-fueled ferry was built at All American Marine shipyard in Bellingham, Washington, and underwent tests with the U.S. Coast Guard in Puget Sound. “We’re here in the water, under hydrogen fuel cell power and it’s the first commercial vessel in the world that’s got that propulsion system,” said Pace Ralli , chief executive of Switch Maritime.

Advocates say hydrogen fuel cells are cleaner than other methods as they only emit water and heat. However, the high cost and "bulky fuel cell systems" mean that there is limited use of the technology.

According to Reuters , Ralli came up with the idea for a fuel cell-powered ferry while living in New York City and trying to find ways to decarbonize the maritime industry. “There was a project in California that was being sponsored by the California Air Resources Board, and they were working on hydrogen fuel cell as a method for decarbonizing ships, so we joined up with them and funded their project in 2019,” said Ralli.

If all goes well, the boat will be delivered to the Bay Area in late May and start serving passengers in June.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco's New COVID-19 Positivity Rate Deemed ‘Too High'

New data revealed Friday that the COVID-19 positivity rate in San Francisco is now 5%, which experts say is “too high,” according to Johns Hopkins University. This means that 5% of the people taking coronavirus tests at any medical provider in the city have tested positive for coronavirus.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Cars
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
State
Washington State
Local
California Cars
City
Washington, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Bay#Hydrogen Fuel Cell#Vehicles#Hydrogen Powered Ferry#Reuters#American#Marine#The U S Coast Guard#Switch Maritime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
FOX40

Second storm in 3 days coming to Northern California

(KTXL) — After a record dry start to the year for California, the second storm in three days is approaching the state. This storm will ride the jet stream directly into Northern California. It is slightly stronger than Wednesday’s system but will move through the area faster. A soaking rain is expected in the Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KYLD WiLD 94.9

KYLD WiLD 94.9

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
229
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bay's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://wild949.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy