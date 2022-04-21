Ribbon-cutting ceremony for new mural

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People are invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Urbana’s newest mural.

The ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Cunningham Township Building (205 West Green Street) on Friday.

The new mural is painted on the Cunningham Township Building. It was designed by professional muralist Langston Allston with input from members of the community.

Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Urbana Arts and Culture Program.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.