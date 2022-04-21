Ribbon-cutting ceremony for new mural
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People are invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Urbana’s newest mural.Community Painting of Reading is Magic Mural
The ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Cunningham Township Building (205 West Green Street) on Friday.
The new mural is painted on the Cunningham Township Building. It was designed by professional muralist Langston Allston with input from members of the community.
