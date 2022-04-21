ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for new mural

WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0RtF_0fGCFEPh00

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People are invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Urbana’s newest mural.

Community Painting of Reading is Magic Mural

The ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Cunningham Township Building (205 West Green Street) on Friday.

The new mural is painted on the Cunningham Township Building. It was designed by professional muralist Langston Allston with input from members of the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NA5Ll_0fGCFEPh00
Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Urbana Arts and Culture Program.
