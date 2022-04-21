ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candler, NC

Search for elderly woman’s remains leads to murder charges for NC couple

By Amanda Shaw
FOX Carolina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANDLER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina couple is charged with murder after investigators found the body of a woman they had been searching for last week. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Nellie...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 5

