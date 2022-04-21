Decision 2022: Three candidates running for Crook County Commission in May primary

Incumbent Brian Barney faces challengers Corey Whalen, Doug Muck

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Three candidates are running for Position 2 on the Crook County Board of Commissioners in the May 17 primary, as incumbent Brian Barney seeks re-election and faces two challengers.

Barney was born and raised in Prineville and is a former rancher and entrepreneur. He's held the position since 2017. This will be his third time running for the seat.

"I enjoy working for the county, I enjoy working as a county commissioner," Barney told NewsChannel 21. "I've started a lot of programs and building projects since I was elected, and so I'm looking forward to finishing some of the things I've started."

Barney says projects he's already begun show why he's qualified, including the building of the new Crook County Jail, the Prineville Airport and tackling the drought crisis.

"We support the people and their feelings and their desires, and we work for them, so they're entitled to have us participate," Barney said.

Corey Whalen is also running for the position.

He's lived on a farm in Prineville for eight years, working as a metal fabricator and business owner. Whalen wants to serve his community and bring transparency to Crook County.

"There is a lack of young people in politics, and in order to make that leap into the next generation, we need to bring people who are technologically savvy, in order to disseminate that information," Whalen said. "And I have those skill sets, and I've always been able to bring people together."

Whalen says the Crook County Commission is an archaic form of government and needs reform.

"It's a popularity contest as an administrative role, and I believe that's a detriment to the county," Whalen said. "We need to hire an administrator that's qualified, that can run the community as a professional and not win a popularity contest."

Doug Muck, the third candidate, has lived in Central Oregon for nearly 50 years. The entrepreneur and retired business owner lives on a ranch in Prineville. Muck said he is running for the commissioner position to bring accountability to the county.

"I feel like its time for someone to step up and get into a position where we can try and keep the honesty in Crook County," Muck told NewsChannel 21.

Muck believes he's qualified based on his track record of running businesses.

"I think it takes someone with a creative mind," Muck said. "I've had good experiences with my companies -- I started them off from scratch, and I have a good reputation in Central Oregon. And I think I can do a good job here in Crook County."

Unless one candidate gets more than 50% of the votes, the top two finishers will advance to the November general election.

