Seattle, WA

Amazon Prime Video is now the official streaming partner for the Seattle Storm

By Gerald Tracy, KOMONews.com Digital Producer
KOMO News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE – Watching the Storm play is about to become much easier. Amazon’s Prime Video agreed to a deal with the WNBA Seattle team to become the official streaming service. The team has already...

komonews.com

BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
Vox

Why Netflix is suddenly losing subscribers

Netflix has spent the past decade leading the world in streaming. Now everyone is catching up. That’s the most obvious takeaway from Netflix’s stunning admission on Tuesday afternoon: Instead of adding more than 2 million subscribers in the first quarter of the year, as it predicted three months ago, it ended up losing 200,000. Even worse: Next quarter, Netflix expects to lose another 2 million subscribers. Netflix’s stock is now collapsing, down 25 percent.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (April 15)

The weekend is almost upon us. In addition to some much-needed time off of school and work, the weekend also means most major streaming services are going to be adding new movies and TV shows for subscribers to enjoy. Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Amazon's Prime Video all have new titles on the way. From Thursday to Sunday, there will be new options made available for everyone looking to relax on the couch sometime this weekend.
TV SHOWS
#Seattle Storm#Amazon Prime Video#Global Sports Video#The Minnesota Lynx
BGR.com

Save money on Netflix, HBO Max, and more with one brilliant streaming trick

Like a lot of you, I find myself at the moment paying significantly more each month for the various streaming services I’m signed up for than I ever did for cable. At least $135 a month, in fact, which encompasses Netflix; Hulu with the live TV add-on option; YouTube Premium; HBO Max; Apple TV Plus; and Disney Plus. Luckily, for people like me, there’s a pretty simple and brilliant way to save money when you’re loaded up with streaming subscriptions like these.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

New Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video and IMDbTV (April 2022)

It's the spring of Bob Odenkirk. You can watch him in Better Call Saul, which is airing its sixth and final season over on AMC, and later this month you'll be able to see him (but animated!) in Undone, which drops its second season on Amazon at the end of the month. That's just one of the best new shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video this month, which also includes A Very British Scandal (April 22), the successor to A Very English Scandal, and Outer Range, the new sci-fi Western series starring Josh Brolin, which is like Yellowstone for the the artsy crowd, and is dropping new episodes weekly.
TV & VIDEOS
moneytalksnews.com

12 Streaming TV Services That Cost $20 a Month — or Less

TV lovers have more budget-friendly options these days than they may realize. A growing number of streaming services offer TV channels and shows for much less than traditional pay-TV providers generally charge. Some streaming services — including several of the following — even offer live TV. If you...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hulu Down: Users Report Widespread Problems Accessing Streaming Service

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Hulu experienced broad technical difficulties Thursday for more than two hours, as thousands of users spanning the U.S. logged complaints about problems with streaming video and accessing the Hulu app. At about 10:45 p.m. ET, a rep for Disney Streaming Services, which operates Hulu, said in an email, “We have resolved the technical issue that temporarily impacted Hulu. We apologize for the inconvenience.” The spokesperson did not say whether customers would be eligible for refunds because of the outage. User reports of issues with Hulu began to spike around 8 p.m. ET, according to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MarketWatch

Netflix sheds subscribers and CNN+ will shut down amid competition from Disney, Hulu, HBO, Amazon Prime and Apple. Have we finally hit peak streaming?

Media companies keep dueling for more streaming subscriptions, but viewers might be tapping out in the clash for their attention — and their cash. Netflix on Tuesday reported a first-quarter net loss of 200,000 subscribers at a time when analysts were expecting 2.5 million subscription additions. The streaming giant forecasted the loss of 2 million subscribers in the current quarter.
TV & VIDEOS
ZDNet

The best video streaming services: Watch your favorite shows on demand

When I started cord-cutting, only hardcore techies and television fans were doing it. It was really difficult to do. Today, there are more people watching streaming shows than there are paying for cable or satellite TV and anyone can do it with any high-quality streaming device and a decent broadband connection.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Netflix’s Q1 Shocker Shakes Investors’ Faith in Streaming

Streaming stocks cratered on Wednesday (April 20) as investors grappled with Tuesday’s news that Netflix posted a rare decline in subscriptions in the first quarter. Shares of Netflix fell 35.1%, creating a cascading effect of losses for Roku (down 6.2%), Paramount (down 8.6%), HBO Max parent Warner Bros. Discovery (down 6.0%) and Disney (down 5.5%).
TV & VIDEOS
nextbigfuture.com

Future of Netflix and Streaming

Grace Rudolph is a Youtube movie reviewer but she also has the pulse of the entertainment business. She has a video that I think nails the future of Netflix and the other streaming services. This is relevant as there are over 400 million people using the various streaming services and this is a large segment of the entertainment industry.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2022

April is almost here and Amazon's Prime Video service is celebrating the calendar change by releasing a ton of new movies and TV shows throughout the month. This weekend, Amazon unveiled the full list of titles being added to its streaming roster in April 2022 and there is quite a lot to look forward to. Regardless of what you're in the mood for, there's likely something for you hitting Prime Video in the coming weeks.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jalsa’ on Amazon Prime, A Bollywood Crime Thriller That’s Building Worldwide Buzz

What constitutes a typical Bollywood film has stretched and changed over the years. It used to be synonymous with melodrama, romance, and intermittent dance numbers, but films in recent years are tackling different topics and utilizing different vehicles to explore topical stories. Jalsa, premiering on Amazon Prime, is a fast-paced crime thriller with two female leads, and features zero song-and-dance numbers throughout. Anecdotally, Indian audiences seem to be receptive to the non-formulaic shift; is Jalsa the next buzzworthy, nontraditional Bollywood film? JALSA: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Maya Menon (Vidya Balan) is a powerful news anchor whom audiences love because...
TV & VIDEOS

