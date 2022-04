Motorola revealed two Moto G phones Thursday, both of which appear to position the Moto G line as a budget-to-midtier alternative to Samsung's Galaxy A series and the $450 Galaxy A53. The $500 Moto G Stylus 5G and the $400 Moto G both come with 50-megapixel main cameras, high refresh screens and -- notably rare, even at these prices -- headphone jacks. Yet Motorola says both phones are only committed to get one software update to Android 13, which is disappointing when Galaxy A and Google Pixel phones are committed to years of support.

