State to receive $110 million in new transportation, climate investments

Washington state Rep. Rick Larsen announced Thursday that the state will receive nearly $110 million over five years to fund investments to improve transportation and carbon pollution as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The investments will “provide Washingtonians with more transportation options, ease congestion in local communities and reduce carbon pollution across the state,” according to a news release.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law delivers historic long-term investments in cleaner and greener transportation for people in Northwest Washington and across the state,” Larsen said. “This critical funding will help decrease commute times, lower costs for working families, combat harmful carbon pollution and support well-paying union jobs.”

Eligible projects on which the state can use the funds include:

Public transit services

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure

Traffic flow improvements

Congestion management technology

Pedestrian and cycle trails

The investments total more than $6.4 billion across the entire United States and are administered under the Federal Highway Administration’s Carbon Reduction Program.

