Celebrating Earth Day

By Collin Kelley
 2 days ago
MARTA will launch its first electric bus on Earth Day. (Courtesy of MARTA)

The 52 annual observance of Earth Day is Friday, April 22, and events are happening around the city to demonstrate support for the protection of the environment. We’ve rounded up some events to help get you more in touch with Mother Earth.

Lenox Square in Buckhead is celebrating Earth Day on Friday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with its annual electronics recycling event in addition to its numerous retailers who host their own sustainable programs. Participating stores include Kiehl’s, Madewell, The North Face and more which will offer giveaways, raffles, complimentary consultations and samples as well as raising awareness for recycling programs and other sustainable measures. Additionally, Lenox Square has partnered with E’Naiyah – a recent SCAD graduate, Atlanta resident and sustainable fashion designer – to support a young entrepreneur by displaying her couture and runway designs which repurpose recycled denim.

MARTA is celebrating Earth Day on Friday by launching its first electric bus. An event will be held at Edgewood/Candler Park rail station from 11 a.m. to noon to get the first bus on the road. Three electric buses will be put into service on Sunday, May 1, on Routes 2 and 102. Three additional electric buses will be put into service at a later date, and MARTA recently received federal funding to purchase six more.

Blue Heron Nature Preserve in Buckhead is hosting a volunteer clean-up to remove invasive plants and connect with our land on Friday. The Earth Day celebration will continue on Saturday at 2 p.m. with the opening of Light as a Feather: Blue Heron’s Art of Nature 2022 Exhibition . Curated by Blue Heron Artist-in-Residence KTauches, this 8th annual exhibition features 10 provocative, environmentally-focused artworks and 1 collaborative performance.

Ponce City Market in Old Fourth Ward will be buzzing with events to mark Earth Day on Saturday. Here’s a few to check out:

  • Atlanta Green Market Fair will host over 40 local “green” businesses in a pop-up style market, live music, and educational environmental programming. Activities will kick off on Saturday at 9 a.m. with Yoga on The Yard. Following, the market will be open from 10 a.m. to 6p.m.Following Earth Day weekend, Atlanta Green Market will host ongoing, weekly pop-up markets around Atlanta featuring many of the same brands. The event is sponsored by Greencom.
  • Georgia Forestry Foundation will bring awareness to the benefits our state’s forests provide to clean air, clean water, wildlife habitat and sustainable products. Stationed in the third floor trestle, the breezeway connecting Ponce City Market to the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail, they will showcase exhibits from partners at Chattahoochee Nature Center, Georgia Audubon, Georgia Conservancy, Georgia Forestry Commission, Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Virtual Reality Lab, Trees Atlanta, Trust for Public Land and Georgia Tech’s Digital Building Lab. Plus, visitors will be able to experience forests through virtual reality Oculus Go headsets, interact with live animals from Chattahoochee Nature Center, hang out with Smokey Bear, enjoy music and family-friendly activities, and learn about eco-friendly product alternatives made possible through sustainable forestry.
  • SustainAble Home Goods’ “Sustainable Switches” Free99Fridge Donation Drive (Fri., Apr. 22 – Sun., Apr. 24) – Throughout Earth Day Weekend, SustainAble Home Goods is hosting a “Sustainable Switches” event, where customers can bring items to donate to Free99Fridge – an Atlanta-based grassroots organization committed to fighting for food justice and addressing the needs of our neighbors through mutual aid – and get 10% off their purchase. They will be collecting non-perishable pantry items, pet food, personal hygiene products, personal protective equipment like gloves and masks, individually wrapped plastic utensils, sandwich bags, meal prep containers and baby food, formula and diapers. All items should be sealed, pre-packaged and ready to be donated.

EarthShare Georgia will host its annual Earth Day Party on April 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at King Plow Art Center. During the party, EarthShare will honor its annual award winners and volunteers, including Cox Enterprises, Keep Georgia Beautiful, Jerry Travers from Bank of America, and Leigh-Kathryn Bonner of Bee Downtown. Get tickets and more information at this link .

The post Celebrating Earth Day appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Quick Bites: Babette’s closing, Bibi opening, Southern Sweets Bakery celebrating

Babette’s Café, an institution in Poncey-Highland for 30 years, announced it will close after dinner service on May 8. Owner/Chef Marla Adams posted on the restaurant’s website that “Yes, the rumors are true that I will be retiring and closing Babette’s.” Adams said she was ready for a new chapter in her life with plans […] The post Quick Bites: Babette’s closing, Bibi opening, Southern Sweets Bakery celebrating appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Buckhead’s new ‘Buc’ shuttle service launches April 19

An Uber-style version of Buckhead’s shuttle service is set to launch April 19 after being delayed for nearly two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The updated version of the “Buc” is an app-based, on-demand transportation service that promises to get MARTA commuters, residents, shoppers and tourists to key destinations throughout the upscale district quickly […] The post Buckhead’s new ‘Buc’ shuttle service launches April 19 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Hypebae

The North Face Taps Online Ceramics for Earth Day Release

In celebration of Earth Day (April 22), The North Face has joined forces with LA-based streetwear label Online Ceramics to drop an eco-friendly collection inspired by ’70s Californian climb culture. The team-up serves as an introduction to TNF’s Re-Grind process, which reuses scraps from the brand’s factories to create...
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Evening walking tour scheduled for Peachtree Creek Greenway￼

The Peachtree Creek Greenway will offer a guided walking tour this Wednesday.  The tour is hosted by Peachtree Creek Greenway Inc., a nonprofit organization, and will start at 6:30 p.m. on April 13, according to a press release. The walk will begin at the North Druid Hills Trailhead at 2036 N. Druid Hills Road.  The […] The post Evening walking tour scheduled for Peachtree Creek Greenway￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Easter Eats: Where to dine out on Sunday

Easter is this Sunday, April 17, and we’ve got a roundup of restaurants serving holiday dinner, brunch, beer, and more. You might want to hop to it and make a reservation because some of these spots will fill up fast. Lazy Betty: Usually open for dinner only, the Candler Park restaurant will be serving Easter […] The post Easter Eats: Where to dine out on Sunday appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Be There Now: A weekend in Knoxville

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair in May, plus hotel, dining, and entertainment recommendations “You’ve Got To Be There!” If you lived in the southeast in 1982, that catch-phrase and jingle were inescapable on radio, television, and newspapers. Knoxville, Tennessee had – improbably – been chosen to host The World’s Fair. The Wall […] The post Be There Now: A weekend in Knoxville appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Woodcut Wonders: The whimsical artwork of Noosh

Hunched over an angled surface in his home studio, local artist Chris “Noosh” Neuenschwander is hard at work. The rhythmic sound of metal scraping against wood is enough to lull me into a trance as I watch Neuenschwander’s hands transform a block of wood into a work of art. Slowly, an image emerges. On the […] The post Woodcut Wonders: The whimsical artwork of Noosh appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sowing Seeds of Hope: Food Well Alliance brings fresh food, sustainability to neighborhoods

Food Well Alliance (FWA), Truly Living Well Center for Natural Urban Agriculture (TLW) and WABE are hosting the 7th annual Soil Festival on Saturday, May 7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TLW’s urban farm in West Atlanta. Attendees will be able connect with the cycle of locally grown food through workshops, cooking demos, kids’ […] The post Sowing Seeds of Hope: Food Well Alliance brings fresh food, sustainability to neighborhoods appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

