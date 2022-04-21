ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football coach strives for immersion, recruits African American players to small Minnesota community

Cover picture for the articleTerrence Isaac played for Ely's Vermilion...

KEYC

SIGNING DAY: Mankato West student-athletes make futures official

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another round of area high school athletes signed national letters of intent Wednesday to take their talents to the next level. Highlighting the group of nine signees is a trio of starters from the roster of the state champion Mankato West football team. Dual-sport student-athlete Zander...
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
The Independent

Courage and kindness: The amazing story of the bond between a white coed rape survivor and the Black athlete who backed her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
WTHR

‘The worst I’ve ever seen' | Indiana umpires stretched thin as fear on the field keeps many away

CARMEL, Ind. — It's a sunny spring day and baseball teams can’t wait to hit the field. Recently, though, there’s been one thing missing: umpires. “We’re filling the void the best we can. It’s a numbers game at this point. You either have the bodies to match the number of games or you don’t. I am working every night and on weekends,” said Brent Hunt, a high school umpire.
WTHR

Umpire shortage cancels Indiana high school baseball games

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second week in a row, the Fishers junior varsity baseball team was forced to cancel its game, not because of bad weather, but because of a shortage of umpires. “This is second time this spring we have canceled high school level game on sunny, dry...
FOX 21 Online

Ashland’s Austin Defoe Signs NLI for Concordia Moorhead Wrestling Team

ASHLAND, Wis. – This week, Ashland’s Austin Defoe has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Concordia College wrestling team. In his time as an Oredocker, Defoe finished with an overall record of 124-21. He has qualified for the state tournament twice, taking third and fifth place. He is also a three-time regional champion and received all-conference honors in all four years at Ashland.
WGNO

LSU Track & Field performs exceptionally at LSU Alumni Gold Meet

Baton Rouge, La.  –  The LSU track and field program had another quality day at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium on Saturday as the Tigers hosted the LSU Alumni Gold meet. LSU had nine event winners while LSU alums won six events in their own right. Final Results Nyagoa Bayak continued her rise on the all-time LSU […]
