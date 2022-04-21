ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Salisbury VA Mental Health Team eases burden on veterans suffering from dementia and their families

By David Whisenant
WBTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Story and Photo by Todd Goodman, Salisbury VA Public Affairs officer: Looking after a loved one with dementia and finding long-term care options can be overwhelming to family members. That’s where the Behavioral Recovery Outreach (BRO) team at Salisbury VA Health Care System can lend a...

www.wbtv.com

