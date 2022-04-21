Man who allegedly choked acquaintance offered deal

LIMA — The Allen County Prosecuting Attorneys Office on Thursday placed on the official record the offer of a proposed resolution of criminal charges against a Delphos man.

Marcus Sullivan, 45, is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony that includes a specification designating him as a repeat serious offender, for allegedly choking a woman to the point of unconsciousness earlier this year.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mariah Cunningham on Thursday said the state was willing to accept a guilty plea by Sullivan to an amended charge of attempted felonious assault, a felony of the third degree. Sullivan did not immediately accept the offer, which will remain on the table until April 27.

An indictment returned by the grand jury alleges that on or about Jan. 27 Sullivan did knowingly cause serious physical harm to Lillie Burge.

Court records show that on that date Burge went to a business on East Fourth Street in Lima to pick up a family member from work. When she arrived she saw a vehicle belonging to Sullivan, with whom she has a child, in the parking lot. Burge reportedly approached the vehicle to speak to Sullivan.

Sullivan was not inside the vehicle but soon exited the business and began a conversation with Burge which turned confrontational. Police reports show the woman returned to her car and moved to the other side of the parking lot to avoid further issues.

Sullivan reportedly walked to Burge’s vehicle and continued to argue, reaching into the vehicle and choking her before removing her car keys and throwing them across the parking lot.

As Burge exited her car to retrieve the keys Sullivan reportedly again grabbed her by the throat and choked her to the point of unconsciousness before dropping her in the snow and leaving the area.

