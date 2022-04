MILL HALL — AutoZone could be moving to Mill Hall in the near future. A year after the Bald Eagle Township supervisors approved the land development plans for the location of the auto parts store — formerly Pizza Hut at 153 Hogan Boulevard — the process is in full motion. Supervisors approved the plans for the AutoZone in March of 2021 along with the review and approval by the township’s planning commission.

