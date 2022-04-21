ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Earth Day with your own bug hotel

By Paige Weeks
 2 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Earth Day 2022 is Friday, April 22 and FOX21 is learning how you can celebrate!

Agriculture Arts Teacher Matt Thomas stopped by FOX21 to teach Abbie how to create her very own bug hotel. According to Thomas, bugs are extremely important as they help our gardens and flowers. They eat garden pests and and mites and help keep nature healthy.

Don’t be a Chicken, Cook with The French Kitchen!

To learn how to build your own bug hotel, check out the video above. To learn more about Mountain Song Community School and its programs, visit its website here .

