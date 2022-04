DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — The city of Detroit is accepting applications for unlimited marijuana licenses beginning Wednesday. This comes after the city council voted 8-1 to approve the Adult-Use Marijuana Ordinance on April 5. The ordinance went into effect on April 20. Click here for more information on the applications. Marijuana growers, processors, transporters, safety compliance companies and marijuana event organizers can apply. Licenses for retail businesses and consumption lounges are not yet available. While more people can apply for recreational business licenses, only 100 will be awarded. However, according to the ordinance, licenses for growing and processing operations will not be capped. City officials...

