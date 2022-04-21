Kraft Heinz Inks Multi-Year Cloud, AI Agreement With Microsoft

Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), leaving its price target unchanged at $4,100 (38.3% upside) ahead of its Q1 FY22 results. Amazon had spent more money on e-commerce-focused CapEx in the last two years than it has in the prior decade preceding the pandemic, with greater willingness to own fulfillment/transport assets. It looked to insource more of its delivery to drive savings vs. outsourcing to couriers at their markups.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO