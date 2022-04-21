Kraft Heinz Inks Multi-Year Cloud, AI Agreement With Microsoft
Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has partnered with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) to develop digital solutions for the supply chain process. The multi-year cloud and...www.benzinga.com
Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has partnered with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) to develop digital solutions for the supply chain process. The multi-year cloud and...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0