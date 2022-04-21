ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraft Heinz Inks Multi-Year Cloud, AI Agreement With Microsoft

By Shivani Kumaresan
 2 days ago
Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has partnered with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) to develop digital solutions for the supply chain process. The multi-year cloud and...

TechCrunch

Amazon acquires India’s GlowRoad in social commerce push

Amazon has acquired the Indian social commerce startup GlowRoad in an all-cash deal as the e-commerce giant makes a bigger push into one of its key overseas markets, a source directly familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed the acquisition, saying the move will...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Amazon Deepens Overseas Push With Latest Acquisition

Amazon.com Inc AMZN has acquired the Indian social commerce startup GlowRoad in an all-cash deal making a more significant push into one of its key overseas markets, TechCrunch reports. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. The report cited an Amazon spokesperson saying the acquisition will help Amazon make...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Amazon Launches $1B Robotics, Logistics Fund

Amazon said Thursday (April 21) it is launching a $1 billion venture fund to support customer fulfillment, logistics and supply chain innovation. “As customers increasingly shop online and look for even faster delivery, Amazon continues to invent new ways to raise the bar on customer and employee experience while working with other companies focused on those fields,” the Seattle retail giant said on its website.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Cloud Computing Market: 40% of Growth to Originate from North America | By Service (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Computing Market Size is expected to increase by USD 287.03 billion from 2020 to 2025, according to a recent market study by Technavio. Segmentation by Service (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope) In-Scope:. SaaS:. The adoption of SaaS helps enterprises in eliminating expenses and complexities associated...
MARKETS
Washington Examiner

Not lovin’ it: Former McDonald’s CEO takes up fight against woke corporations

Fighting woke corporate politics is the focus of former McDonald’s CEO Ed Rensi. Rensi, who has also sat on the boards of Famous Dave’s, Great Wolf Resorts, and Snap-on Inc., announced he is joining forces with conservative advocacy groups to create the Boardroom Initiative, an advocacy coalition that will fight against corporate boardrooms that mix company policy with U.S. politics.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Google Cloud is launching an exclusive AI management platform

Artificial intelligence is becoming ever more ubiquitous among businesses, but a new platform available via Google Cloud promises to further accelerate this growth. Prevision.io, a new pay-as-you-go solution, claims to allow companies outside of the Fortune 500, which lack extensive data science knowledge, to build, deploy, and manage AI projects in the cloud.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Surprise Partnership: Apple Cash Accounts Now Bear Visa Logo

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: APPL) suddenly started showing off its new and unexpected partnership with payments giant Visa Inc. (NYSE: V). What Happened: Apple Cash virtual debit cards are seemingly switching from Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Visa, according to a Friday report by MacRumors. Until now, Apple was creating Apple...
NFL
Benzinga

What's Going On With Amazon Shares?

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 2.65% at $2,887.20 Friday and lower by 12.12% over the trailing month. The move lower for Amazon is likely in sympathy with the broader market as U.S. indices have also fallen on continued volatility as traders assess Fed policy outlook, rising Treasury yields and quarterly earnings reports.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Credit Suisse Lists Reason Behind Its Bullishness On Amazon Ahead Of Q1

Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), leaving its price target unchanged at $4,100 (38.3% upside) ahead of its Q1 FY22 results. Amazon had spent more money on e-commerce-focused CapEx in the last two years than it has in the prior decade preceding the pandemic, with greater willingness to own fulfillment/transport assets. It looked to insource more of its delivery to drive savings vs. outsourcing to couriers at their markups.
STOCKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Cinnafilm and Support Partners Bring Live Video Format and Framerate Conversion to Microsoft Azure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. and REDMOND, Wash., April 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinnafilm, a global leader in innovative video optimization solutions for television, film, and multimedia delivery and Support Partners, one of the leading integrators for professional media services, together announce a new collaboration to bring SMPTE 2110 compliant live video standards conversion to Microsoft Azure.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Alibaba Disruptive Tech Unit Axes 30% Staff; Alibaba Focuses On Carbon Neutrality

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) DAMO Academy has gone ahead with a plan to cut a third of its workforce, the Pandaily reports. In the past six months, several experts quit DAMO Academy. In November 2021, Qi Yuan, former VP of Alibaba fintech affiliate Ant Group and Chief Scientist of Ant Group's AI division, joined Fudan University.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Zubale Raises $40M to Expand Latam eCommerce Offering

Zubale, a software and gig collaborators marketplace that aims to fulfill eCommerce orders in Latin America, has raised $40 million in a Series A round that the company wants to use to tap into the region’s burgeoning digital commerce sector. “Retailers are experiencing great pressure from consumers to improve...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Design leaders at Microsoft, General Mills, and PepsiCo announce ambitious plan to fight climate change

A consortium of some of the world’s most prominent design-led companies and institutions is joining forces to combat the climate crisis. Design for Good, a new nonprofit announced today, will develop open-source products and services that chip away at the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a group of 17 goals for building a sustainable future by 2030. Each year, the alliance will come up with solutions to a different UN goal, starting this year with clean water and sanitation.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Red Hat Is The New IBM

Red Hat is at the core of a new smaller IBM, helping it grow again. This week, Big Blue reported an 8% jump in revenues, thanks to solid hybrid cloud sales driven by Red Hat's platform. "Demand for hybrid cloud and AI drove growth in both software and consulting in...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Revenova Raises $63 Million To Accelerate Transportation Innovation

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Revenova announced it has raised $63 million from Viking Global Investors aimed at supporting the company's growth in the commercial transportation sector. The funds will enable Revenova to expand its...
TRAFFIC
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
